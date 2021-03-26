Indian holiday

-
She comes once a year. Sometimes she is jet black, sometimes she is blue, a dark midnight blue or the powdery blue of a summer evening sky. While the rest…
A mother goes back to her parents once every year with all her children. That sounds like hardly the excuse for five days of city wide festivities. But…
Durga Puja and Diwali bookend our festival season in Kolkata. But there’s an ancillary festival that’s almost as important. It needs as much planning,…
It’s like saying I don’t like Christmas. It makes you sound like a killjoy Grinch. But I have never been particularly fond of Diwali. Like Christmas in…
A mother goes back to her parents once every year with all her children, and Kolkata shuts down to welcome her back. That sounds like hardly the excuse…
