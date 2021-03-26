Indian cinema

-
An iconic Indian "Bollywood" film reminds Sandip Roy that a solid relationship can transcend the oceanic gap of language.
-
An iconic Indian "Bollywood" film reminds Sandip Roy that a solid relationship can transcend the oceanic gap of language.
-
Satyajit Ray put India on the map of world cinema with his Apu Trilogy, and the negatives were thought to be destroyed in a fire.It might take a village…
-
Satyajit Ray put India on the map of world cinema with his Apu Trilogy, and the negatives were thought to be destroyed in a fire.It might take a village…
-
Satyajit Ray is India’s most acclaimed filmmaker. But from Friday, January 17th, film lovers in the Bay Area will be able to see something people in India…
-
Satyajit Ray is India’s most acclaimed filmmaker. But from Friday, January 17th, film lovers in the Bay Area will be able to see something people in India…
-
On May 3 1913 D G Phalke stunned Indians with Raja Harishchandra, a melodramatic mythological film he called a performance with 57,000 photographs. He…
-
On May 3 1913 D G Phalke stunned Indians with Raja Harishchandra, a melodramatic mythological film he called a performance with 57,000 photographs. He…