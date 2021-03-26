increase minimum wage

-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing coverage of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. This week, the House Budget Committee…
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Waging Change, a new documentary that shines a light on the challenges tipped workers face who are…
Tomorrow, voters in two key cities in the Bay Area will weigh in on measures to increase their minimum wage. Both Oakland and San Francisco have…
