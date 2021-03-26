-
The casual racism of starchy royals was never particularly secret, but in all the debates about whether the Royals are racist or whether Harry and Meghan…
-
Sandip Roy #375: Implicitly ExplicitThe casual racism of starchy royals was never particularly secret, but in all the debates about whether the Royals are racist or whether Harry and Meghan…
-
African Americans are disproportionately arrested and prosecuted in San Francisco. District Attorney George Gascón is turning to artificial intelligence…
-
African Americans are disproportionately arrested and prosecuted in San Francisco. District Attorney George Gascón is turning to artificial intelligence…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we talk with filmmaker Robin Hauser. In her new documentary “Bias,” Hauser explores the science around implicit bias and the…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we talk with filmmaker Robin Hauser. In her new documentary “Bias,” Hauser explores the science around implicit bias and the…
-
Organizational psychologist Dr. Barbara Adams says there is transformational power for everyone in diversity and inclusivity. But initiatives like…
-
Organizational psychologist Dr. Barbara Adams says there is transformational power for everyone in diversity and inclusivity. But initiatives like…
-
Employment Law -- Implicit Bias in the Workplace. Guests: Allison Elgart, Legal Director at the Equal Justice Society, representing employees; Chuck…
-
Employment Law -- Implicit Bias in the Workplace. Guests: Allison Elgart, Legal Director at the Equal Justice Society, representing employees; Chuck…