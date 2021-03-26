-
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with the directors of The Fight, a new documentary that follows a team of ACLU attorneys as they sue the…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we speak with law professor César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández about his new book Migrating to Prison: America’s Obsession…
-
Immigration Law -- Update on the legal representation of undocumented immigrants. Guests: Immigration Law attorneys -- Valerie Zukin, Hamid Yasdan Panah,…
-
Immigration Law & Preparing Immigrant Families. Guests: Avantika Shastri, Legal Director of the Immigrant Legal Defense Collaborative of the Bar…
-
The Affect of Recent Immigration Rulings on People and Proceedings.Guests: Thomas Ruge, an Attorney Certified in Civil Trial Advocacy by the National…
-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news: SF cable car operators call for safety reforms in wake of devastating injuries // SF…
-
Immigration and Nationality Laws and Issues.Guests: Luis J. Rodriguez, immediate past President of the State Bar of California; and J. Antonio Nierras, a…
-
Discussion of Immigration Law Issues.Guest: Luis J. Rodriguez, immediate past President of the State Bar of California.Listeners with questions for Chuck…
-
Update of Immigration and Nationality Laws and Issues.Guests: Mary Waltermire, Immediate Past Chair of the Immigration and Nationality Law Commission of…
-
On today’s next Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about the alarming rate of deportations and prospects for immigration reform. Under President Obama,…