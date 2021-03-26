immigrants

-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the recent ICE raids in Mississippi. 680 immigrant workers were arrested across seven poultry processing…
Growing up in South San Francisco during the ‘80s, Rex Navarrete secretly studied comedy. He says Eddie Murphy's records gave him his first lesson in real…
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that Donald Trump plans to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. This would affect…
Two Oakland artists are taking an innovative look at the US-Mexico border conflict in Border Cantos, an exhibition now on display at The San Jose Museum…
Visual artist and cultural organizer Favianna Rodriguez grew up in the Fruitvale district in East Oakland, far from her parents’ native Peru. She says she…
