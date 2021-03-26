-
A vintage program with John and Ken exploring the life and thought of William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, born February 23, 1868.Sociologist, historian,…
What could be controversial about a movement insisting that Black lives matter too? Started in the wake of George Zimmerman's 2013 acquittal in the death…
How do you construct a coherent identity when you don’t feel like you fit in anywhere?Despite tremendous strides made towards civil and political rights…
Vanessa Rochelle Lewis was bullied for her appearance and sexuality. She redefined ugly to mean Uplift Glorify Love Yourself. Vanessa is the founder of…
Is the self just a fiction we create to make sense of a complicated world?Most of us think it’s obvious that we have a self, but famously, both Buddhism…
Is there a place in democratic society for comedy that finds humor in people's deepest identities?Comedy can often give offense, especially when it…
