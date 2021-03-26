© 2021
I Am

  • roy_hodgson__cleveland_elementary.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Radio Poets 2015: Roy Hodgson
    I AmRoy Hodgson, Cleveland, Elementary SchoolI am a balloon floating into the skyI am from Pizza PlanetI am the color greenI am the ketchup on your fries…
  • ALex_Alvarez.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Radio Poets: Alex Alvarez
    Alex Alvarez is a student at San Francisco's E. R. Taylor Elementary School, where he writes poetry and plays soccer as part of the AmericaSCORES program.…
