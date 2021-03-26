-
I AmRoy Hodgson, Cleveland, Elementary SchoolI am a balloon floating into the skyI am from Pizza PlanetI am the color greenI am the ketchup on your fries…
Alex Alvarez is a student at San Francisco's E. R. Taylor Elementary School, where he writes poetry and plays soccer as part of the AmericaSCORES program.…
