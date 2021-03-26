homelessnes

-
On this edition of Your Call we’ll speak with homeless and low-income artists about how art has changed their lives and their communities. For 50 years,…
Measure W is a vacant property tax in Oakland, aimed at reducing homelessness and illegal dumping. The city would tax owners of vacant properties up to…
Every Wednesday through Election Day on June 5th, Rose Aguilar will host a special second hour of Your Call at 11am focusing on San Francisco's crucial…
When the rain arrived this winter, so did a line of tents along Division Street beneath the Central Freeway in San Francisco.As many as 200 people have…
On the March 2nd edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about the growing homeless population in the Bay Area. More than 22 percent of US’…
On the December 8th, 2014 edition of Your Call, we’ll talk to Dr. Robert Okin about his new book “Silent Voices: People With Mental Disorders On The…