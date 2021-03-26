-
Hear how Amber Tamblyn presaged the #MeToo Movement with an OpEd about believing women;how she went from actress to activist and advocate for women's…
Sarah Silverman is a comedian, writer and TV star who has shocked many an audience with her outrageous humor. Now she stars in the new dramatic film "I…
It's rare to find a female director who's been in the business for over 30 years—and still working. Catherine Hardwicke made her directorial debut with…
Dubbed the “Queen of the Indies,” Parker Posey has appeared in nearly 90 films and television productions, including bonafide cult classics like "Dazed…
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers..."Author 54" by Hana Walker-Brown,…
