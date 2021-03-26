-
Ruby GuzmanHillcrest Elementary SchoolEl MexicanoI am a scared boy that crossed the borderI left when I was 16 for a better futurethe future looks like…
Mellana JacksonHillcrest Elementary SchoolI Am An OceanI Am An Oceanin the depths of meYou will seeTen years of dancingIt feels like I'm floating in…
Choose Peace Not ViolenceTyler Taylor, Hillcrest Elementary School I remember…My DadHe’s not a violent personMy DadHe’s the one that stops them when they…
I Am A Soccer BallLeslie Garcia, Hillcrest Elementary SchoolI am a soccer ballStop kicking meI'm just a round shaperolling on the groundWhen I don't roll…
AtomMichael Soto, Hillcrest Elementary School I am an atomI am tiny but powerfulI am everywhereI am the universeBecause billions of years ago I crashed…
