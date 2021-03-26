-
On the November 30th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the electoral college. Hillary Clinton now has 2.3 million more popular votes than Donald Trump.…
On the November 16th edition of Your Call, from nasty woman to pantsuit nation, how did gender play out in the 2016 elections? Polls projected and many…
On the November 14th edition of Your Call, we look at how hacking affected the 2016 Presidential campaign Emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign shed a…
Many people in the heavily Democratic Bay Area awoke, as if from a bad dream, to a new political reality Wednesday morning. But Donald Trump’s surprising…
On the October 20th edition of Your Call, we’ll break down the last Presidential debate before the November 8th election. We’ll hash out what Hillary…
