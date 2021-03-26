healthcare

-
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with Doctors Micah Johnson and Abdul El-Sayed about their new book, Medicare For All: A Citizen’s Guide. They…
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the future of the Affordable Care Act. Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard yet another challenge to the law.…
One population that’s especially vulnerable in this COVID-19 pandemic is people who are addicted to opioids. A medication known by the brand name Suboxone…
Stanford Health Care is planning system-wide pay cuts and furloughs to roughly 14,000 employees. This comes as embattled hospitals across the country…
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom partially lifted hospital restrictions. That’s because successful social distancing has left the state’s hospitals…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with Wendell Potter, a whistleblower and former VP of Cigna, about how the COVID-19 crisis is exposing our…
