#StopAAPIHate: The Rise Of Violence Against Asian Americans Prompts Community ActionOn this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the ongoing rise of attacks and violence against the Asian American community. The Bay Area is receiving…
When does phobia cross over into hate speech? Does a social media site need a bloodthirsty exhortation to deliver a 6-inch deep cut before it can act?
Do all views have a place on university campuses, or are there some views that should never be given a platform? In the last few years, conservatives and…
On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss NPR’s interview with Jason Kessler, organizer of Unite the Right rallies, and the Monsanto trial. The…
On the March 28th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about the growing protests against the hateful and xenophobic rhetoric in the 2016…
