On the December 16th, 2014 edition of Your Call, we’ll talk to actor and activist Harry Shearer – host of Le Show, voice of Mr. Burns on the Simpsons, and…
Harry Shearer, host of Le Show (Sundays at Noon), has a new album, “Can’t Take a Hint”. It features 13 songs spanning a broad spectrum of topics, most of…