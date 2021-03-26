-
Hear that? If you think classical harp is just for weddings and classical symphonies, well, Destiny Muhammad is here to teach you otherwise.The Destiny…
Today’s local music is by Bay Area harpist Carlos Reyes. Here he’s playing an electric Paraguayan folk harp, which he started learning after his father…
Bay Area harp master Mark Hummel started the Blues Harmonica Blowout back in 1991. Since then it has grown into a much-heralded event featuring the most…
Bay Area Celtic harper and multi-instrumentalist Chris Caswell passed away last month. This Saturday at 3 pm, Folk Music & Beyond presents a retrospective…