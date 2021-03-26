-
This week, on May 8, 2019, in conjunction with the Labor & Employment Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, we will discuss Employment Law --…
In the post-MeToo era, men who would never consider saying a harassing word or venture a grope are now asking themselves “can I hug a co-worker anymore?”…
Tonight Your Legal Rights presents an hour devoted to sexual harassment, its definitions and its legal remedies in our evolving workplaces. Host Jeffrey…
I must confess when the #MeToo hashtags started flooding my social media timeline I was skeptical. But then you realize the woman across the office with…
Workplace Investigations of Complaints of Discrimination, Harassment, Retaliation, and Bullying. Guest: Amy Oppenheimer, Chair of the Labor & Employment…
