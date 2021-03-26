-
Is it irrational to want to be better than you are?Bertrand Russell said that envy was one of the most potent causes of unhappiness, and it's well known…
-
How could science help us understand our own happiness?Positive psychology is an emerging science that investigates the qualities, attitudes, and…
-
How's all the meditation and yoga working for you?Ruth Whippman's new book is "America the Anxious. How The Pursuit Of Happiness Is Making Us A Nation of…
-
How's all the meditation and yoga working for you?Ruth Whippman's new book is "America the Anxious. How The Pursuit Of Happiness Is Making Us A Nation of…
-
Come be a part of a live recording of Philosophy Talk as John, Ken, and the rest of the crew return to the Marsh Theatre in Berkeley for a brand-new pair…
-
There’s a science to happiness. And one of the centers for its study is right here in the Bay Area.The Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley studies…
-
There’s a science to happiness. And one of the centers for its study is right here in the Bay Area.The Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley studies…