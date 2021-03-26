-
Ying Liu doesn’t just tell ghost stories, she shows them. Liu is creator of the documentary series "The Haunted Bay," where she and her team investigate…
On the eve of All Hallows Eve, Fog City Blues gets scared with some old-school ghosts, graveyards, and ghoulish goings-on. Wednesday 10/30 at 9 pm.
In the late 1800s, San Francisco started to get crowded. To make more room, the city outlawed burials, and it moved all of its cemeteries south, to Colma.…
Thirty miles northeast of Oakland, just across the Carquinez Strait from Benicia sits the town of Port Costa. It was built just after the Gold Rush as a…
A visit to the USS Hornet in Alameda is like taking a trip back in time. The ship served in both World War II and Vietnam, and it famously recovered the…
