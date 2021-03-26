-
On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we’ll discuss the vulnerabilities of electronic voting machines. In Texas, some voters say machines…
Last year, hackers obtained and released the emails of Democratic Party leaders, potentially affecting the presidential election. Earlier this fall,…
On the November 30th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the electoral college. Hillary Clinton now has 2.3 million more popular votes than Donald Trump.…
On the November 19th, 2014 edition of Your Call, we'll speak with Shane Harris, author of @War: The Rise of the Military Internet Complex. He writes that…
