-
Join us this Saturday 3 pm (PDT) on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond for our conversation with Irish guitarist John Doyle. He’ll talk about his love of…
-
Join us this Saturday 3 pm (PDT) on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond for our conversation with Irish guitarist John Doyle. He’ll talk about his love of…
-
Just added! Master guitarist, singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn returns to KALW today (this Saturday 12/5) 3 pm on "Folk Music & Beyond." This will be part…
-
He's been called one of Scotland's greatest songwriters. In this encore broadcast, Archie Fisher talks about the inspirations for some of his songs, his…
-
Blues singer-guitarist Eric Bibb stops by the KALW studios to talk about his recent CD "Deeper In The Well" and perform a few songs. Eric's warm and…
-
Blues singer-guitarist Eric Bibb stops by the KALW studios to talk about his recent CD "Deeper In The Well" and perform a few songs. Eric's warm and…
-
Blues singer-guitarist Eric Bibb stops by the KALW studios to talk about his recent CD "Deeper In The Well" and perform a few songs. Eric's warm and…
-
Blues singer-guitarist Eric Bibb stops by the KALW studios to talk about his recent CD "Deeper In The Well" and perform a few songs. Eric's warm and…
-
Listen anytime this week via KALW's Local Music Player. Folk Music & Beyond's special guest is John Cruz, award-winning singer-songwriter from Hawaii.…
-
Listen anytime this week via KALW's Local Music Player. Folk Music & Beyond's special guest is John Cruz, award-winning singer-songwriter from Hawaii.…