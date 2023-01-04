Tonight’s program is a first for us. We are devoting this broadcast, and perhaps some future broadcasts, to unique issues reserved for veteransTonight’s broadcast is the first in a series of programs aimed at reaching out to veterans and their families, and hopefully providing services where they are needed, as well as explaining to the rest of us some of the legal paradigms unique to veterans, such as specialized treatment when facing minor criminal prosecution that might reflect a condition onset during military service.YLR host Jeff Hayden and co-host Dean Johnson are joined by Attorney and Veterans court advocate Melissa McKowan and Greg Grogan, Police Officer, Veteran and co-founder of the Overwatch Collective.Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call, (415) 841-4134 or toll free at (866) 798-8255.