graphic novels

-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...“Changing Colors in Comics,” from the NPR…
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...“Changing Colors in Comics,” from the NPR…
-
Oakland-based poet and cartoonist Trinidad Escobar was born in 1986 during a typhoon in the Philippines. She was adopted by a family in the U.S. and grew…
-
Oakland-based poet and cartoonist Trinidad Escobar was born in 1986 during a typhoon in the Philippines. She was adopted by a family in the U.S. and grew…
-
The Berkeley-born writer Ariel Schrag was first published while she was still a student Berkeley High School in the late 90s. Schrag gained success after…
-
San Francisco native and graphic journalist Wendy MacNaughton set out to uncover the city's hidden stories in her book, Meanwhile in San Francisco. It’s a…
-
San Francisco native and graphic journalist Wendy MacNaughton set out to uncover the city's hidden stories in her book, Meanwhile in San Francisco. It’s a…
-
Thien Pham is what you might call a big personality. In a 2011 Expresswrite-up of the artist, Oaklander, and graphic novelist's last book, Level Up, Luke…
-
Thien Pham is what you might call a big personality. In a 2011 Expresswrite-up of the artist, Oaklander, and graphic novelist's last book, Level Up, Luke…
-
On today's Your Call, we'll rebroadcast a conversation we had with graphic novelists. How do images change the art of story telling? What are your…