-
‘Grandma’ @ ODC Theater ~ Lucia Berlin: Stories ~ ‘Bootstrap Tales’ by Robert Moses ~ Ancient GreeksThis week on Open Air, KALW's radio magazine about the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with ODC Theater's new artistic director,…
-
‘Grandma’ @ ODC Theater ~ Lucia Berlin: Stories ~ ‘Bootstrap Tales’ by Robert Moses ~ Ancient GreeksThis week on Open Air, KALW's radio magazine about the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with ODC Theater's new artistic director,…
-
We've all heard about the "Bechdel Test" for women in film. But what needs to happen for women to reach parity with male directors, producers, writers and…
-
We've all heard about the "Bechdel Test" for women in film. But what needs to happen for women to reach parity with male directors, producers, writers and…
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers... “Shapenote” by Craig Shank and George…
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers... “Shapenote” by Craig Shank and George…