-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what it will take to hold Big Tech accountable for the spread of disinformation online. Experts say…
-
What Will It Take To Rein In The Power & Influence Of Big Tech?On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what it will take to hold Big Tech accountable for the spread of disinformation online. Experts say…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Matt Stoller’s new book Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy.He argues that…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Matt Stoller’s new book Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy.He argues that…
-
Host Joseph Pace speaks with long-time Silicon Valley investor and author Roger McNamee about his book Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.How…
-
Host Joseph Pace speaks with long-time Silicon Valley investor and author Roger McNamee about his book Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.How…
-
On this edition of Your Call, how many millionaires can the Bay Area sustain? When Uber and Lyft go public this year, thousands of employees will become…
-
On this edition of Your Call, how many millionaires can the Bay Area sustain? When Uber and Lyft go public this year, thousands of employees will become…
-
There's a reason some locals fear that Mountain View is becoming a company town: Google accounts for 1 in 5 jobs here and it owns more land than anyone…
-
There's a reason some locals fear that Mountain View is becoming a company town: Google accounts for 1 in 5 jobs here and it owns more land than anyone…