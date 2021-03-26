-
What made Baruch Spinoza one of the most beguiling and influential thinkers of all time?Baruch Spinoza (born November 24, 1632) was a Dutch philosopher…
Is believing in God different from believing in the tooth fairy or Santa Claus? Many people profess to believe in an all-powerful, all-knowing, benevolent…
What kind of divinity allows its believers to suffer?A theodicy is an explanation about why a world created by a kind and all-powerful God contains so…
What was so dangerous about Spinoza's ideas that he was ex-communicated for them?Baruch Spinoza was a 17th century Dutch philosopher who laid the…
Is it just dumb luck that the universe has just the right settings to support life as we know it?If the precise value of many physical constants had been…
if God is dead, what makes things immoral? Belief in God is thought by many to be the only possible source of morality, such that without a God,…
The question of what happens to us after we die remains as mysterious now as it always was. Some think that death amounts to total annihilation of the…
