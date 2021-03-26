-
We hear two stories from the home of the San Francisco Giants - AT&T Park. First, we meet the Spanish-language broadcast team of the Giants - or Los…
-
-
One of the joys of baseball is listening to games on the radio. There’s the sound of the crowd, the crack of the bat, the seventh inning stretch … all…
-
-
All week long, we've been playing this sound, and asking you to guess what exactly it is and where exactly in the Bay Area we recorded it.This auditory…
-
-
-
On today’s Your Call, It’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll have a conversation with Dave Zirin about his new book, “Game Over: How Politics…
-
On today’s Your Call, It’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll have a conversation with Dave Zirin about his new book, “Game Over: How Politics…
-
The San Francisco Giants, today, won a dramatic, do-or-die playoff game against the Cincinnati Reds. MVP candidate Buster Posey hit a grand slam in the 6…