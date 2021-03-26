-
On today’s Your Call, It’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the murder of unarmed…
I don't know how I should feel about the George Zimmerman verdict. I was the same age as Trayvon Martin when he was killed. It was the first shooting case…
On today's Your Call we'll talk about the aftermath of the acquittal. Zimmerman, a man who identifies himself as Hispanic, was charged with second degree…
Over the past few days, protesters on both sides of the Bay have joined thousands nationally in expressing outrage over George Zimmerman’s acquittal in…
On today's Your Call we’ll talk about neighborhood watch and "Stand Your Ground" laws. There are 21 around the country, including Florida, where, on…
