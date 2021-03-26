-
Can mere words create a toxic climate in which violence is condoned and encouraged?Free speech is one of the core tenets of our democracy. We’re inclined…
What makes us sometimes view the other as less than fully human?People tend to treat other people who differ from them, even in seemingly small and…
We'll hear Rose Aguilar's conversation with historian Benjamin Madley about his groundbreaking and heartbreaking book, An American Genocide: The United…
On the November 21st edition of Your Call, hear Rose Aguilar's conversation with historian Benjamin Madley about his groundbreaking and heartbreaking…
After more than 150 years, historians (and perhaps Californians) are facing the horrifying truth that Indian slavery was a key source of labor that helped…
Growing up with family members who have migrated to the U.S. after severe trauma is something that many Americans face. “My mother doesn’t dwell in the…
On the March 9th edition of Your Call, we'll examine the history of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge regime. The documentary "Daze of Justice" follows survivors now…