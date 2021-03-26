-
Elizabeth Rosner’s parents both survived the Holocaust. Growing up she felt traumatized, even though she personally didn’t experience the camps. And when…
On the April 3, 2016 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, Topic 1 is what it's really like to be a cutting-edge medical researcher. I talk with Dr. Neil…
How can we separate genetic fact from genetic fiction?Recent advances in mapping the human genome suggest a vision of the future that might fill us with…
When we think of garage scientists, eccentric, gray-haired Dr. Emmett Brown from Back to the Future might come to mind. But these days, garages seem a…
When scientists started studying genomes, and then sequencing them, their work was hailed as revolutionary. But, they were mostly done in connection with…
