Ideals of manhood differ across times and cultures—why think there’s any one thing it means to be a man?Strong, in control, and stoic—these are traits of…
In the 21st century, why does gender inequality still persist? With the recent #MeToo viral campaign, along with the wave of prominent male figures…
Jules Indelicato is a Bay Area musician. They recently took part in the durational performance art project "Romantic Songs of the Patriarchy." For eight…
(Please note: even though we have removed explicit material, some content may be considered "spicy.")Launch the PRX pop-up player by clicking HERE.Now…
When the colonists first came to America their ideal wife "was a woman who was civil and under 50 years of age." In the early seventies an ad declared to…
When Eve Rodsky found herself sobbing on the side of the road over a text about blueberries, she knew something had to change. Hence began her seven year…
