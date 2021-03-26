© 2021
    Gilbert Baker: The Rainbow Flag
    Find out how the rainbow came to be a worldwide symbol of the gay rights movement. Why was it so hard to find pink flag fabric? What do the colors stand…
    An Archive Of Hope: Harvey Milk's Own Words
    To commemorate Independence Day and the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision in favor of marriage equality, Out in the Bay is honoring the Martin Luther King, Jr.…
    Pride! Out In the Bay's 10th Anniversary Show!
    April 29th, 2015 at The Oasis Cabaret and Nightclub in San Francisco's SoMa district we taped the show before a live audience. Full of the best clips from…
    Out Walking The Streets of San Francisco
    Summer is for tourists here in San Francisco so that means it's high season for Rick Shelton, aka "Lola Montez," your tour guide at Drag Me Along Tours.…
    Karen Ripley's "Oh, No! There's Men On The Land!"
    The hilarious gay comedy pioneer Karen Ripley tells the stories of lesbian life in the '70s in her solo show, "Oh, No! There's Men On The Land!" opening…
    Sex, Drugs, and Disco: A Memoir
    Marilyn Pittman goes back to the '70s and early '80s in San Francisco with author Mark Abramson. His 2014 memoir "For My Brothers" has one hair-raising…
    10 Years of Out in the Bay: Honoring Sylvester
    Marilyn Pittman's sound portrait of the late great disco diva Sylvester. Josh Gamson talks with Marilyn and reads from his biography, "The Fabulous…
    Funny Tuesdays in the Castro!
    Marilyn Pittman talks with comedian and producer Ronn Vigh about the state of gay comedy and his weekly show, “Funny Tuesdays,” at Harvey’s in the Castro.…
    Harvey Milk Celebrated
    Thursday, May 22nd is the debut of the Harvey Milk postage stamp. "Out In The Bay's" Marilyn Pittman talks with James Black and Charles Morris, the…
    Marga Gomez' "Lovebirds"
    One of the first 'out' comics, award-winning solo performer Marga Gomez talks with Marilyn Pittman about her 10th solo show, "Lovebirds," running January…
