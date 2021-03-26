-
Find out how the rainbow came to be a worldwide symbol of the gay rights movement. Why was it so hard to find pink flag fabric? What do the colors stand…
-
To commemorate Independence Day and the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision in favor of marriage equality, Out in the Bay is honoring the Martin Luther King, Jr.…
-
April 29th, 2015 at The Oasis Cabaret and Nightclub in San Francisco's SoMa district we taped the show before a live audience. Full of the best clips from…
-
Summer is for tourists here in San Francisco so that means it's high season for Rick Shelton, aka "Lola Montez," your tour guide at Drag Me Along Tours.…
-
The hilarious gay comedy pioneer Karen Ripley tells the stories of lesbian life in the '70s in her solo show, "Oh, No! There's Men On The Land!" opening…
-
Marilyn Pittman goes back to the '70s and early '80s in San Francisco with author Mark Abramson. His 2014 memoir "For My Brothers" has one hair-raising…
-
Marilyn Pittman's sound portrait of the late great disco diva Sylvester. Josh Gamson talks with Marilyn and reads from his biography, "The Fabulous…
-
Marilyn Pittman talks with comedian and producer Ronn Vigh about the state of gay comedy and his weekly show, “Funny Tuesdays,” at Harvey’s in the Castro.…
-
Thursday, May 22nd is the debut of the Harvey Milk postage stamp. "Out In The Bay's" Marilyn Pittman talks with James Black and Charles Morris, the…
-
One of the first 'out' comics, award-winning solo performer Marga Gomez talks with Marilyn Pittman about her 10th solo show, "Lovebirds," running January…