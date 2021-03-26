-
India’s law criminalizing homosexuality is still on the books, but it’s still a very different India than the one I came out in.The Indian Supreme Court…
After the historic ruling from SCOTUS on gay marriage, Sandip Roy reflects on... his Facebook feed?
Voting rights, affirmative action, same-sex marriage, workplace discrimination...it's been a big week at theSupreme Court. Join Linda Wertheimer, along…
Recently on Crosscurrents, we aired a profile of Oakland’s Mormon Temple – an aesthetic icon in the city – and a place that’s very special to a man who…
Phyllis Lyon was the founder of the first lesbian rights organization in the United States, Daughters of Bilitis, in 1955. You may recall her name, as she…
A thousand rainbows of congratulations to Barack Obama for bursting out of his own personal policy closet and fabulously proclaiming he believes “same sex…