-
Lines are being drawn for the decennial mapping of Congressional, state legislative, and county and city districts based on the prior year’s census. This…
-
The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered this week in the Bay Area. But getting the vaccines out to the people that need them is no small…
-
California has surpassed New York for the most coronavirus cases in the country, reporting more than 409,000 infections after setting a record on Tuesday…
-
A California judge on Friday sided with Republican legislators who said Gov. Gavin Newsom overstepped his powers with dozens of emergency orders during…
-
Governor Gavin Newsom announced, Tuesday, that barbershops and hair salons can reopen in counties that have shown themselves to be safe and getting safer.…
-
More than 1,000 California pastors are planning to resume in-person services. A group of California religious leaders say they’ll reopen their places of…
-
After an info-packed press conference covering the state's nearly unfathomable budget shortfall, the "phased" rollout of its economic recovery, and a…
-
Every weekday at noon, I've gotten in the habit of listening to California Governor Gavin Newsom's press conferences. There's always at least one…
-
The coronavirus crisis has drawn pretty much all of California’s attention for the last month. But there are many other items that need to be considered,…
-
Governor Newsom spoke this morning of the importance of multi-state collaboration in responding to COVID-19. He said that he had just completed a call…