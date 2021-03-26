Garfield Elementary School

-
Set In MotionRussa BassineGarfield CYC Into the woods to help a friend in need.Free-spirited, what's selflessness, self-improvement.A joke story reveals…
The One and Only MomElan Villareal, Garfield Elementary SchoolI believe my mom is specialvery specialShe looks like meShe has brown straight hair like the…
DarknessEric Mai, Garfield Is dark like a very old mansionLike shadows, staring at youLike black flames moving through the townLike a moving skyIs blurry,…
