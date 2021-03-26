-
Father Gregory Boyle was a pastor at a church in Los Angeles in the late 1980s, a time of devastating gang violence. Boyle responded to the violence in…
Turning 18 is a big deal. You can rent an apartment, you can get a tattoo, you can vote. Perhaps most importantly, you're legally recognized as an adult.…
Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Oakland Mural Artists Create a Mural Project to Honor Women Affected By Violence //…
In the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco, at 1038 Howard Street, sits the United Playaz headquarters. United Playaz is an homegrown…
On today's Your Call, we'll speak with Alex Kotlowitz, producer of The Interrupters, a documentary about three violence interrupters who try to protect…
