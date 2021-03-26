-
19 on-air performances from the past few years are compiled on a fourth volume of Live From the Fog City Blues – local artists playing original blues (and…
In a city that thrives on its diversity, sun-soaked California retro-soul band Midtown Social unites a fractured San Francisco undergoing swells of…
Lydia Pense is the lead singer of the San Francisco soul band Cold Blood. They were one of the first acts signed to legendary San Francisco promoter Bill…
PC Muñoz‘s body of work includes Grammy-nominated contemporary classical music, CMJ-charting funk music, an award-winning haiku CD, and compositions for…
Fog Swamp is a San Francisco-based assemblage of first-call musicians that performs original swamp rock.Steeped in genres ranging from rock, New Orleans…
Founded in 2013 by Zebuel Early, Smoked Out Soul started out as a mixtape and quickly morphed into a full fledged funk party complete with live guitar and…
Honeycomb Brown invites you to a bone-chilling episode of Fog City Blues entitled NOWHERE TO RUN: Soul Music's Most Terrifying Tales. Soul music history…
UnderCover Presents is working with over 100 artists from 13 Bay Area ensembles to pay homage to The Beatles’ 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' -…
The Back Room in Berkeley will celebrate its one-year anniversary on April 15 when Hurricane Sam & the Hotshots bring their unique brand of “boogie, blues…
Faye Carol has been part of the Bay Area music scene since she moved from Meridian, Mississippi to Pittsburg, California as a young girl. Known widely as…