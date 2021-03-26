-
This month is the tenth anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Oscar Grant, who was shot and killed by a BART officer on January 1, 2009. Every New…
22-year-old Oscar Grant was killed by a BART police officer ten years ago this month. His death led to calls for reform of BART’s police department. Ten…
Abstinence-only curriculum is not sex education, judge rules // SF Gate"California’s sex-education law prohibits school districts from indoctrinating…
When moviegoers talk about the film Fruitvale Station, which pulled in $4.7 million over the weekend, they often talk about the sobbing that you hear in…
On today's Your Call, we'll talk about the film, "Fruitvale Station," which is now out in theaters. It tells the story of Oscar Grants last day, and…
