On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the new Frontline documentary Whose Vote Counts, which investigates Republican efforts…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the new FRONTLINE documentary, COVID’s Hidden Toll, with filmmaker Andrés Cedieland producer Daffodil Altan.It…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about a new Wall Street Journal and PBS FRONTLINE investigation that reveals how a government pediatrician…
Who's responsible when a worker gets injured, or even attacked, on the job? Is it the company, the government? What about the workers themselves? Many…
On the February 9th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Tom Jennings, director of the Frontline documentary Being Mortal. The film…
