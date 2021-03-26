-
Never underestimate the power of a poem.
When people get spooked, even ghosts can disappear.
Does freedom of speech guarantee the right to poke fun at anyone and anything we want?Satire is everywhere – in conversations with friends, in books, on…
A work of art sparking protest is nothing new, but Padmavati takes the art of taking offence to another level.
70 years after Independence it sometimes feels as if Indians are still to develop a funny bone. Especially when it comes to politicians.
Ethan Elkind and guests explore America's escalating distrust in the media. How are the economics of journalism, “fake news”, politicians and partisan…