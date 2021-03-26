-
In a special presentation from KALW News, it’s a story about radical reforms in foster care, from the new podcast 70 Million. By age 17, over half of…
We’ve heard about kids sent to camps and detention facilities and we’ve seen the images of children in cages, wrapped up in foil blankets. One question…
Jakeri Bawcum was just five days old when she was placed in foster care. Her childhood and adolescence was tough. She shuffled between foster homes,…
On June 19, 2017: Each year hundreds of foster care children in California shelters are sent to juvenile hall for offenses as minor as throwing books or…
Journalist Daniel Heimpel is the founder of Fostering Media Connections, a nonprofit he started in 2010. He focuses on the foster system through what he…
