The 5 Myths About Filing for Bankruptcy.Guests: Leon Bayer and Michael O'Halloran, Specialists in Bankruptcy Law who are Certified by the California Board…
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Oakland Claims Record for Soul Train Line // Inside Bay Area"OAKLAND -- We already know…
On the Agust29th edition of Your Call, it's our Friday media roundtable. This week, we'll discuss coverage of Bank of America's $16 billion settlement…
Protections for homeowners and tenants in foreclosure or who have gone through foreclosure.Guests: Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist in Bankruptcy Law;…
On today’s Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about cities, which have considered using eminent domain to help their residents with underwater mortgages…
