food donors

-
These wonderful local businesses and individuals kept up the morale of our staff and volunteers during our Fall Membership Campaign...please thank them…
-
Trader Joe's ~ 265 Winston Drive ~ San Francisco ~ 665-1835
-
Delfina Pizzeria ~ 3611 18th Street ~ San Francisco ~ 437-6800
-
Nopalito ~ 306 Broderick Street ~ San Francisco ~ 437-0303
-
Noe Valley Bakery ~ 4073 24th Street ~ San Francisco ~ 550-1405
-
Destination Baking Company ~ 598 Chenery Street ~ San Francisco ~ 469-0730
-
Zanze's Cheesecake ~ 2405 Ocean Ave ~ San Francisco ~ 334-2264
-
Peasant Pies ~ UCSF Campus, South Plaza ~ 1039 Irving Street @ 12th ~ 4108 24th Street
-
Mitchell's Ice Cream ~ 688 San Jose @ 29th ~ San Francisco ~ 415-648-2300
-
Lucca Ravioli Company ~ 1100 Valencia St. ~ San Francisco, CA ~ (415) 647 - 5581