food access

For Bayview residents, stocking the kitchen with fresh produce, meats, staples and spices means having to go to several places to get what they need.…
What kind of lunch can three dollars buy you? A bag of chips and a soda? An organic apple? The federal government allots only $2.93 for each school lunch.…
KALW's Hear Here community storytelling team met one Oakland resident who lost her job, but found a new way to feed herself.Visalia Stanley shared her…
One out of every six residents in Alameda County is served by the Alameda County Community Food Bank. The non-profit agency partners with 275 member…
Almost 30 million Americans live a mile or more away from a supermarket. That may not sound very far, but for the five million plus who don’t have cars,…
