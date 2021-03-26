-
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir's mission is to inspire joy and unity among all people through black gospel and spiritual music. Ahead of their 29th…
The music of Seth Augustus has been described as "sharp, black diamonds flicking with their own sinister twinkle," "urban swamp music for which dark…
Roger Kim's Elliott Smith Hour began as a tribute to Elliott Smith, the late singer songwriter revered for the quiet, but cutting introspection of his…
Shun Ng was born in Chicago, raised in Singapore, and is now based out of Boston. He is a gifted guitarist, singer, and songwriter known for his unique…
An intoxicating mixed drink of soul-jive and gypsy-blues, Royal Jelly dives deep head-first into the old school throwback sounds of the 1940's with a…
The View From Bernal Hill is Camille Mai on composition/piano/voice, Nahuel Bronzini on guitar and production, and Schuyler Karr on bass. Based in San…
Dennis Johnson is a Bay Area guitarist with a passion for elevating the art of slide guitar across many genres of music including Blues, New Orleans,…
This week Fog City Blues revisits an interview with Bay Area blues harp legend Rick Estrin, who performs this weekend in Redwood City and Seaside. Rick…
Fog City Blues is off this week, but Mark Naftalin returns with a special two-hour broadcast of the Blues Power Hour. The first hour will include musical…
The Public Radio Party continues Wednesday night with a special 3-hour Fog City Blues. North Bay quintet Beso Negro return to play songs from their latest…