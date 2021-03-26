-
Barrio Manouche is an acoustic SF-based international septet (Spain, Quebec, France, Brasil and California) playing music that will take you on a magical…
-
Stand outside Yaelisa’s East Oakland dance studio on a quiet night and you can hear the sound of dancers practicing their footwork. Inside the studio,…
-
Stand outside Yaelisa’s East Oakland dance studio on a quiet night and you can hear the sound of dancers practicing their footwork. Inside the studio,…
-
Barrio Manouche is a Bay Area Spanish Gypsy Jazz Ensemble. Javier Jiménez (co-founder of Beso Negro) has moved onto a more authentic Jazz Manouche style,…
-
Carolina Lugo is a professional flamenco dancer. In fact, she’s the fourth generation of women flamenco dancers in her family. So when Lugo had a baby…
-
Carolina Lugo is a professional flamenco dancer. In fact, she’s the fourth generation of women flamenco dancers in her family. So when Lugo had a baby…
-
La Mandanga is a five piece band located in the heart of Marin. Their sound can be described as Flamenco fusion. Combining upbeat rhythms, the passion of…
-
Hear LoCura lead singer Kata Miletich and guitarist Bob Sanders perform "Manzanilla" from their new album, Semilla Caminante, live at KALW studios.
-
Hear LoCura lead singer Kata Miletich and guitarist Bob Sanders perform "Manzanilla" from their new album, Semilla Caminante, live at KALW studios.