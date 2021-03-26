-
San Francisco rapper DaVinci says it was hard to ignore the gentrification in his neighborhood when he was growing up. He’s from the Fillmore District,…
-
San Francisco rapper DaVinci says it was hard to ignore the gentrification in his neighborhood when he was growing up. He’s from the Fillmore District,…
-
Liner Notes invites today's musicians to explore the inspirations behind their work. In each hour, host Max Jacobs sits down with a musician to spin the…
-
Liner Notes invites today's musicians to explore the inspirations behind their work. In each hour, host Max Jacobs sits down with a musician to spin the…