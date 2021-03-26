-
There's still time for deep and thoughtful reading this summer -- and our 500th episode.When John Perry and Ken Taylor began shopping around their idea of…
Amitav Ghosh’s newest novel Gun Island is a story about both two of his great themes - migration and climate.In a way Gun Island a book of uncanny events,…
What should you have been be reading this summer—and how should you have been reading it? We’re often told that fiction offers us entertainment, moral…
Today is the final day of February: Black History Month. But did you know that it’s Women in Horror Month too? Oakland writer Sumiko Saulson enjoyed…
How do today's best TV shows explore questions about identity, morality, and the human condition?They called it a “vast wasteland” in the 1960s, but TV is…
Award-winning, best-selling author and columnist Vanessa Hua recently released her debut novel “A River of Stars”, the story of an escaped maternity hotel…
