-
It’s been one year since the brutal murder of the Washington Post’s Jamal Khash-og-ji at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. On the next Your Call’s Media…
-
This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the growing political chaos in Washington DC. According to the NY Times, a memo by FBI chair James Comey says Donald…
-
This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the growing political chaos in Washington DC. According to the NY Times, a memo by FBI chair James Comey says Donald…
-
Who is AjitPai, the new chair of the FCC? Pai, a former FCC commissioner and lawyer for Verizon, has already stopped nine companies from providing…
-
Who is AjitPai, the new chair of the FCC? Pai, a former FCC commissioner and lawyer for Verizon, has already stopped nine companies from providing…
-
On today's Your Call, we'll have a conversation about the fight for net neutrality. A federal appeals court recently overturned the FCC’s "Open Internet…
-
On today's Your Call, we'll have a conversation about the fight for net neutrality. A federal appeals court recently overturned the FCC’s "Open Internet…
-
(San Jose Mercury News) // On Wednesday, the California Supreme Court agreed to hear a case determining whether the State Bar has the authority to allow…
-
(San Jose Mercury News) // On Wednesday, the California Supreme Court agreed to hear a case determining whether the State Bar has the authority to allow…