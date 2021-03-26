Fatimah Abdolcader

-
I Used To Be…Giovanna Andrade, Junipero Serra Elementary I used to be the ground that everyone steps onbut now I am heavenwhere everyone is welcome I used…
-
I Used To Be…Giovanna Andrade, Junipero Serra Elementary I used to be the ground that everyone steps onbut now I am heavenwhere everyone is welcome I used…
-
A Rainy Day Fatima Abdolcader, ER Taylor A rainy day, no time to lay. Get out there and enjoy it! Before you know it, even though you think I’m thinking…
-
A Rainy Day Fatima Abdolcader, ER Taylor A rainy day, no time to lay. Get out there and enjoy it! Before you know it, even though you think I’m thinking…